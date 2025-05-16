Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss water, energy systems operation in summer period

The Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, the Minister of Water Resources, Shavkat Khamrayev, the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, and the Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, Taalaibek Ibraev, attended the event. The heads and specialists of the industry departments of the three countries also took part in the discussions.

Issues of ensuring uninterrupted and efficient operation of water and energy systems during the summer period were discussed at the meeting. The parties agreed on the mode of operation of energy facilities.

The parties exchanged views on the implementation of joint projects, particularly the current state of construction of the Kambarata HPP-1. This project is essential in maintaining the water and energy balance in Central Asia.

Following the meeting, a corresponding protocol was signed, and an agreement was reached on organizing regular events shortly.

