Uzbekistan named partner country for Paris Tourism Expo IFTM Top Resa 2026

This special status places Uzbekistan at the heart of the event’s business and media program. The country will showcase its tourism potential with an expanded national pavilion, enjoy spotlight coverage during official ceremonies, and benefit from promotion across the exhibition’s information platforms. A series of specialized sessions, seminars and B2B meetings will also highlight opportunities for collaboration.

Organizers describe Uzbekistan as the “pearl of the Great Silk Road”, praising its rapidly developing tourism sector and openness to innovation. With its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and growing infrastructure, Uzbekistan is positioning itself as a rising star in global tourism.

The partnership is expected to strengthen Uzbekistan’s international image, deepen cooperation with France and other European countries, and provide fresh momentum for the continued growth of its tourism industry.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan ranked among the world’s top 7 fastest-growing tourist destinations.