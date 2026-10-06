Uzbekistan to turn 9 mysterious caves into next-gen tourist spots

The list features 9 historic caves, namely the Peshagor, Yakhdon, Omonquton, Kyiv, Hazrati Dovud, Qorongi Yulduz, Boybuloq, Teshiktosh, and Amir Temur caves, as well as the Khojaikon salt mine.

The sites will get a major tourist upgrade, digitalized and entered into a unified electronic register. Digital passports, photographs, videos, and 3D models will be prepared for each site, and QR codes providing information will be installed for visitors.

Tourist routes are also planned for development, signage will be installed, and the necessary infrastructure will be created. Safety requirements for cave visits will be prepared, and coordination with rescue services will be established.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan had set an ambitious goal of attracting 20 million of foreign tourists by 2030.