Uzbekistan sets ambitious goal to attract 20M foreign tourists by 2030

According to the President’s website, tourism’s share of Uzbekistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) must be increased to 7 per cent. The Uzbek president called for an increase in exports of tourism services to more than $8 billion and a doubling of the number of high-end hotels. He stated that tourism is becoming one of the most promising sectors of the economy.

In 2025, nearly 12 million foreign tourists visited Uzbekistan. Compared with 2016, the number of international arrivals increased at least sixfold. Exports of tourism services over this period grew elevenfold, totalling $4.8 billion.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasised that the country’s leadership and representatives of the tourism sector intend to ensure that Uzbekistan becomes one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, with a well-developed, modern travel infrastructure.

To achieve this goal, the President added, an international tourist complex, a conference centre and a historical and ethnographic park will be built in the city of Khiva. A Silk Road museum housing a collection of unique exhibits will be constructed in Samarkand. In Karakalpakstan, new tourist routes taking in archaeological sites will be launched. There are also plans to open new tourist attractions in other regions of the country.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan had showcased its tourism wonders on Tokyo’s famous Shibuya crossing.