Uzbekistan to stage 2026 IOI, welcoming students from 97 nations

386 school students from 97 countries have registered for the IOI 2026, the Center for Subject Olympiads says.

The total number of attendees, including delegation members, representatives of the International Committee, guests, and observers, is expected to exceed 900 people.

During the eight-day event, participants will compete in solving complex programming problems, demonstrating logical thinking, analytical skills, and the ability to make quick decisions. Tashkent will become an international meeting point for young programmers, coaches and leading experts in computer science.

Preparations for the 2026 IOI include measures to ensure security, organize transportation and accommodation, provide catering services, maintain technical infrastructure, and arrange a cultural program for participants.

Uzbekistan first participated in the International Olympiad in Informatics in 2015. Since then, the national team has competed in it 11 times, winning one silver and four bronze medals.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's national team won 59 medals at the Asia International Mathematical Olympiad (AIMO) Final 2026.