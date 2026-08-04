Kazakhstan bags 59 medals at Asia International Mathematical Olympiad

A delegation of 104 people represented Kazakhstan at the Olympiad in Hanoi, including 63 contestants, as well as coaches, team leaders, and parents.

Kazakhstan finished the competition with 63 awards in total. Ramina Ibraimova, a student at the Republican Physics and Mathematics School (RPMS), was crowned the overall champion and received the International Star award, presented to the highest-scoring participant from each country.

Another Kazakh student, Zhanat Abilgaliyev of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Almaty, earned a Gold Honor medal after finishing among the competition's top finalists. The team also won 21 silver medals, 36 bronze medals, and four Merit Awards.

The AIMO 2026 international final brought together nearly 1,500 of the world's top young mathematicians, selected from more than 11,000 students representing 22 countries who competed in the 2025-2026 qualifying rounds. Under the competition's rules, only the top performers receive awards, with around 10% of finalists earning gold medals, 20% silver and 30% bronze.

Kazakh participant Zhasmin Kainazarova encouraged younger students not to leave difficult questions unanswered.

"If you're not sure of the answer, don't leave the question blank. It's better to make your best guess because you still have a chance to earn points. The worst feeling during an exam is missing an opportunity simply because you were afraid to answer," she said.

The students also said that consistent daily practice, rather than long hours of last-minute studying, was the key to their success.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's national team had achieved its best-ever result at the International Linguistics Olympiad (IOL), with all four team members winning awards for the first time in the country's history.