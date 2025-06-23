EN
    Uzbekistan to set up Nuclear Medicine Center

    21:33, 23 June 2025

    On the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Uzatom Agency and the Medical Institute named after Berezin signed an agreement to implement a joint project to establish a Nuclear Medicine Center in Uzbekistan, UzA reported.

    Photo credit: Uzatom

    The project will be carried out with the support of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan. The agreement aims to advance bilateral cooperation in high-tech medicine, focusing on nuclear medicine as a key area for modernizing the country’s oncology care system.

    Photo credit: Uzatom

    According to the Uzatom Agency, the agreement outlines plans to establish a center equipped with state-of-the-art technology for performing positron emission tomography combined with computed tomography (PET/CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), as well as high-precision radiosurgery systems (such as Gamma Knife, CyberKnife, or next-generation linear accelerators). The project also includes the establishment of a laboratory for the production of radiopharmaceuticals.

    Additionally, the initiative provides for the introduction of radionuclide therapy and the expansion of isotope-based diagnostic research.

    Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan plans to build a high-capacity nuclear power plant.

    Uzbekistan World News Central Asia Russia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
