Uzbekistan plans to construct high-capacity nuclear power plant

According to the Agency’s press service, the agreement outlines exploring possibilities for constructing a high-capacity nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan.

Under the terms of the document, the parties discussed the construction of two power units equipped with VVER-1000 reactors. In the future, the project may be expanded to four units. The project is based on safe and efficient technologies that have proven successful in Russia and internationally.

The signing ceremony was attended by Alexey Likhachev, Director General of the Rosatom State Corporation, and Azim Akhmedkhodjayev, Director of the Uzatom Agency.

The document represents a logical continuation of the agreements reached during the official visit of President of Russia Vladimir Putin on May 27, 2024, and the subsequent talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on April 28, 2025.

According to Mr. Likhachev, just like the construction of the small-scale nuclear power plant in Jizzakh region, the large-scale project with a VVER-1000 reactor will make it possible to establish a carbon-free energy cluster in the country. This infrastructure will meet electricity demand and serve as a foundation for Uzbekistan’s industrial and innovative development.

As noted by Azim Akhmedkhodjayev, a joint working group has been established to study the technical and economic foundations of the project’s implementation. At present, the manufacturing of the necessary reactor equipment for the first power unit has already begun.

Based on the conclusions of the working group, a final decision will be made regarding the construction of the large-scale nuclear power plant. This decision will be crucial for moving the project into its practical implementation phase.

