    Uzbekistan to receive Starlink service in 2026

    13:26, 18 August 2025

    Uzbekistan could see the launch of Starlink satellite internet in 2026, Trend reports.

    Photo credit: Starlink

    SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk, announced back in 2022 its plans to implement large-scale projects in Uzbekistan, but the launch timeline has been postponed several times. Initially, the service was expected to start in 2023, then delayed to 2025.

    For comparison, Starlink began operations in Kazakhstan on August 13, 2025, and is also expected to launch in Kyrgyzstan later this year. By 2026, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan are anticipated to join the list of countries with access to Starlink’s satellite internet service.

    Starlink, developed by SpaceX, is a global satellite internet network designed to provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity to areas with limited or no traditional internet infrastructure. The service has already expanded across multiple countries, offering a reliable alternative for remote and underserved regions.

    Earlier it was reported that as of August 13, 2025, Starlink officially began providing satellite internet services in the Republic of Kazakhstan. 

     

    Uzbekistan Central Asia World News Internet
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
