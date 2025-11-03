Uzbekistan to participate in Second World Summit for Social Development in Qatar

Issues related to reducing existing gaps in socio-economic development, reaffirming commitment to the goals and principles of the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development, and accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development will be addressed at the event.

Special emphasis will be placed on strengthening international cooperation, improving national strategies, and implementing comprehensive measures to enhance resilience, social justice, and inclusiveness in societies.

The World Summit for Social Development is intended to serve as an essential platform for constructive dialogue among states, international and regional organizations, UN system entities, civil society institutions, and the expert and business communities.

The main goal of the forum is to intensify global efforts to eradicate poverty, promote full and productive employment, ensure decent working conditions, and expand social inclusion in the face of modern challenges and interdependence.

Following the summit, the adoption of the Doha Declaration is expected. This document aims to strengthen international partnerships and develop coordinated approaches to achieving sustainable and inclusive social progress.

As stated previously, Uzbekistan and Finland signed a substantial package of bilateral documents.