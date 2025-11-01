Uzbekistan and Finland sign substantial package of bilateral documents

In the presence of the leaders, a ceremony was also held to sign a package of bilateral documents, which includes provisions for:

– the development of trade and economic relations;

– cooperation in mineral extraction;

– collaboration in geological sciences, geological exploration, the search for mineral resources, groundwater, and mining;

– promotion of digital transformation, innovation, and digital connectivity.

– cooperation in social protection;

– cooperation on the introduction of a digital educational platform into the preschool and school education system;

– cooperation in education, science, and innovation;

– enhancement of scientific and educational potential in the fields of digitalization and water resource management;

– cooperation in climate change and environmental protection.

Earlier, it was reported fifteen documents were signed during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb, to Kazakhstan.