Uzbekistan to lay off over 2,000 government employees amid AI integration

The corresponding decree was signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and published in the National Database of Legislation of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

According to the document, the changes will concern the following government agencies.

- The National Tax Committee will experience significant staff reduction – 498 people;

- The Ministry of Water Economy – 224;

- The Ministry of Agriculture – 200;

- The Ministry of Justice – 197 ;

- The Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change – 176;

- The Ministry of Employment and Poverty Reduction – 163;

“The goal is to optimize the number of senior jobs at the republican executive bodies through the digitalization of their functions,” the document reads.

Under the decree, the Ministry of Employment and Poverty Reduction, together with the Council of the Federation of Trade Unions, will assist the laid-off workers in their employment.

Earlier, it was reported that starting January 1, 2026, Uzbekistan will introduce a new tax regime for foreign nationals.