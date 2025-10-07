Uzbekistan to offer new tax regime for foreigners
Starting January 1, 2026, Uzbekistan will introduce a new tax regime for foreigners. According to new regulations, foreign nationals who earn income from abroad and meet certain conditions, will be exempted from personal income tax, Kazinform News Agency reports citing podrobno.uz.
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed an appropriate decree, under which foreigners can obtain tax residency status in Uzbekistan if they spend at least 30 days a year in the country and own or rent housing.
To apply for this status, foreigners should pay a special fee to the amount of $50 thousand and open an account in one of the authorized commercial banks or a cryptocurrency wallet on the official cryptoexchange.
Upon receiving the tax resident status, foreigners will no longer have to pay taxes on income earned outside of Uzbekistan.