Uzbekistan to offer new tax regime for foreigners

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed an appropriate decree, under which foreigners can obtain tax residency status in Uzbekistan if they spend at least 30 days a year in the country and own or rent housing.

To apply for this status, foreigners should pay a special fee to the amount of $50 thousand and open an account in one of the authorized commercial banks or a cryptocurrency wallet on the official cryptoexchange.

Upon receiving the tax resident status, foreigners will no longer have to pay taxes on income earned outside of Uzbekistan.