Uzbekistan to host the ADB’s Annual Meeting

It will bring together over 3,000 delegates, representatives of the bank’s leadership, financial and banking structures of partner countries, as well as reputable international delegations.

The Silk Road Samarkand International Tourist Center and other city facilities are actively preparing for this event. A dedicated headquarters has been established to ensure daily monitoring of all organizational tasks.

There are 8 transport hubs in the city, combining 50 hotels, where the meeting participants will be accommodated. Superior comfort vehicles are provided to accompany high-ranking guests.

During the meeting, a shuttle bus will operate on the territory of the Silk Road Samarkand Center: electric buses will run from 7:30 to 22:00, with a 15-minute interval.

The Asian Development Bank is one of Uzbekistan’s largest financial partners. Over the past five years, the bank has raised more than $5.4 billion. In 2025, the bank’s portfolio of joint projects related to Uzbekistan totaled almost 60 initiatives worth $9.5 billion.

The bank’s cooperation strategy with Uzbekistan for 2024-2028 aims at supporting a green economy and inclusive growth. Priority areas include the development of energy (including renewable energy sources and electricity grids), water supply and utilities, transport and logistics, education and social infrastructure, private sector and financial system, as well as environmental projects.

In 2010, Tashkent hosted the 43rd Meeting of the Asian Development Bank.

Notably, ADB forecasts Kazakhstan’s 2026 GDP growth at 4.8%.