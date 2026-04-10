ADB forecasts Kazakhstan’s 2026 GDP growth at 4.8%

The Bank noted that in 2025, the country’s GDP growth stood at 6.5 percent, and inflation at 11.4 percent.

The report released on Friday highlights that under an early stabilization scenario, sustained tight monetary policy, reduced tax pressure, and lower inflation expectations are projected to bring inflation down to 10.4 percent in 2026 and 9.5 percent in 2027.

Driven by tax reforms, the state budget deficit is projected to decrease from 2.7 percent to 2.5 percent of GDP in 2026, largely due to higher VAT revenue. According to forecasts, reduced transfers from the National Fund are expected to narrow the non-oil budget deficit from 7.1 percent to 4.9 percent of GDP.

Earlier, Qazinform reported inflation in Kazakhstan declines for six months straight.