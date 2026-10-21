Uzbekistan to host Second International Congress on Childhood Cancer

Around 600 representatives of governments, heads of international organizations, and experts from more than 100 countries are expected to attend the events.

The summit serves as an important platform for dialogue, to exchange international experience, discuss best practices, and stronger practical cooperation in protecting children’s rights and advancing social protection, healthcare, education, and early childhood development.

Photo credit: UzA

The official opening ceremony is to be held today, on October 21, alongside high-level plenary sessions and sessions focused on large-scale investments in children’s future and social protection. The two-day event will debate child health, early childhood development, and inclusive education.

Following the final plenary session, the Samarkand Declaration on Investing in Children’s Wellbeing will be adopted.

The Second International Congress on Pediatric Oncology aims to unite leading medical experts in the fight against childhood cancer, expand diagnostic and treatment capabilities, and strengthen international cooperation. Its priorities include early detection, advanced diagnostics, access to medicines, precision therapy, and cell-based technologies.

Discussions will also address rehabilitation, palliative care, infection control, and long-term support for children.

Noteworthy, a Kazakh scientist developing new cancer treatment approach.