Uzbekistan awarded gold at World Expo in Osaka for Theme Development

“I am delighted to share the joyful news: the Uzbekistan Pavilion at the World Expo in Osaka has received the top prize in its category – a Gold Medal for ‘Theme Development’, noted Saida Mirziyoyeva. “We presented the concept ‘Garden of Knowledge: A Laboratory for a Future Society’, reflecting the harmony between tradition and innovation, and this idea has found a strong resonance within the global community.

I sincerely thank the entire team and our international partners for their inspiration, professionalism, and faith in this project”.

The World Expo 2025 is taking place in Osaka from April 13, 2025. According to the report of the Japan Association for the World Exposition, 158 countries are participating, with an expected average of 150,000 visitors per day and a total attendance of 28.2 million people.

As written before, the World Exposition in Osaka entered its final weekend on Saturday, having drawn more than 200,000 visitors a day in recent weeks and with the venue packed to capacity as the six-month international event nears its end early next week.