Uzbekistan to host Central Asia—EU Forum this November

We plan to hold the economic and investments forum involving Central Asian and EU countries to discuss regional cooperation in the sphere of entrepreneurship, EU ambassador to Uzbekistan Toivo Klaar said.

He also added President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is expected to visit Brussels this year to sign an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

As earlier reported, the 1st Central Asia—EU economic and investments forum was held in Kyrgyzstan, the 2nd in Kazakhstan.

Notably, the first-ever EU—Central Asia summit is to take place on April 3-4, 2025, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.