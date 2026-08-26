Uzbekistan to host Central Asia Universities Forum
08:17, 26 August 2026
Tashkent will host the Central Asia Universities Forum on October 27-30, 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.
A coordination meeting brought together senior officials from the Higher Education, Science and Innovation Ministry and representatives from leading universities to prepare for the large-scale event.
Those gathered focused on the progress of preparations and development of specific tasks.
Following the meeting, an action plan was approved on holding the high-level forum and strengthening cooperation between universities.
Noteworthy, the Astana Airport and S. Korean university partner to boost aviation training.