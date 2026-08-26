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    Uzbekistan to host Central Asia Universities Forum

    08:17, 26 August 2026

    Tashkent will host the Central Asia Universities Forum on October 27-30, 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.

    Preparations for the Central Asia Universities Forum discussed
    Photo credit: UzA

    A coordination meeting brought together senior officials from the Higher Education, Science and Innovation Ministry and representatives from leading universities to prepare for the large-scale event.

    Those gathered focused on the progress of preparations and development of specific tasks.

    Following the meeting, an action plan was approved on holding the high-level forum and strengthening cooperation between universities.

    Noteworthy, the Astana Airport and S. Korean university partner to boost aviation training.

    Education Education and Science Uzbekistan Central Asia Universities
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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