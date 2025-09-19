Uzbekistan to host 3rd International Festival of Handicrafts

Photo credit: UzA

Deputy Hokim of Fergana region, Khurshid Akhmedov, spoke about the preparation process:

“More than 300 experienced and renowned artisans from 71 countries will take part in the upcoming event. While in previous festivals invitations were sent to foreign artisans, this time they were required to apply and register online themselves. Additionally, we have established special pavilions for artisans from Uzbekistan’s regions.

Photo credit: UzA

As part of the festival, an International Pottery Forum will also be held in Rishtan, along with the presentation of a specially published book on the craftsmanship of Uzbekistan. The book highlights the experiences, achievements, and feedback from participants of the festival held two years ago. The idea for its creation arose due to the growing international interest in Uzbek crafts. Another important aspect is that the book will serve as a reference guide for young artisans of the country.

Photo credit: UzA

A key novelty of the upcoming festival will be the opening of a permanent Museum of Crafts.

Photo credit: UzA

A park has been created in the area adjacent to Urda Street in the city center, where about one hundred pavilions will be located. Visitors will be able to freely walk around, explore artisans’ works, and purchase them. Unlike previous festivals, this year will also feature a gastronomic street where guests of Kokand can enjoy national dishes. Special attention has also been given to organizing events in the spirit of ethno-tourism. During the festival, tournaments in archery and the national sport of kurash will be held, while circus performers and puppet theaters will present their shows.

Undoubtedly, the International Festival of Handicrafts in Kokand will turn into a true celebration of art”.

