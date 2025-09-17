Uzbek anthology included in rare works collection of Qatar National Library

This compilation of poems, stories, articles, and essays by talented young women of Uzbekistan reflects the dreams and hopes of youth, their pursuit of knowledge, and their contribution to the development of society.

The anthology was solemnly presented as a gift to the Qatar National Library by a delegation of Uzbekistan students led by Shokhida Yusupova, laureate of the Zulfiya State Prize and head of the Shine Girls Academy.

The event, held in the spirit of friendship and cooperation, was attended by representatives of Uzbekistan’s embassy in Doha, the library’s leadership, and members of the Uzbekistan delegation.

Photo credit: UzA

During the meeting, issues of developing literary cooperation between the two countries, supporting the creative potential of youth, and promoting the talents of young men and women on the international stage were discussed.

“Through this collection, we strive to convey to the international community not only the voices of Uzbekistan girls but also the rich culture and history of our Motherland”, Ms. Yusupova said.

This initiative will serve to widely promote the creativity of youth at the international level, strengthen cultural cooperation, and enhance diplomatic ties between Uzbekistan and Qatar.

