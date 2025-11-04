Uzbekistan to host 10th European Film Festival

According to Malika Musayeva, Head of the Press Service of the European Union Delegation to Uzbekistan, this year marks the festival’s 10th anniversary, underscoring the consistent development of cultural dialogue between Europe and Uzbekistan.

“The program includes films from 12 European countries. Among them are lyrical dramas, inspiring stories about self-discovery, and paintings filled with feelings and life choices. Spanish dance lovers can expect a vibrant stage performance of classical and modern dances performed by the famous Spanish band Aire Nuevo Danza. In addition, on the initiative of the French Alliance, with the assistance of the Goethe Institute and the Cinematography Agency of Uzbekistan, short amateur films on the theme of “Generations” will be shown. This will provide young talent with an opportunity to present their work to the general public. The festival is organized by the Delegation of the European Union in Uzbekistan with the support of the embassies of the EU member states accredited in Uzbekistan and the Cinematography Agency”, said M. Musayeva.

All screenings during the festival will be free. The films will be shown in their original languages, with subtitles in Uzbek and Russian, allowing viewers to experience the beauty and depth of European cinema.

The film festival will increase interest in European culture in Uzbekistan and open vast opportunities for new creative collaborations.

