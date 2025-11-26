Uzbekistan to hold public hearings on NPP project

According to Uzatom, the hearings will include a presentation of the environmental impact assessment materials, covering both the construction phase and the future operation of the plant.

The project envisions the installation of Russia-designed VVER-1000 and RITM-200N reactors with a total capacity of 2,110 MW.

According to estimates, the plant will be able to generate 16–17 billion kWh of electricity annually, meeting 12–15 percent of the country’s power demand. Atomstroyexport, the international engineering division of Russia’s state-owned Rosatom, has been designated as the general contractor.

The construction phase is expected to create up to 13,000 jobs, with an additional 2,000 jobs to be provided once the plant becomes operational. The nuclear power plant has an estimated service life of 60 years.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan plan to supply electricity to Kyrgyzstan during winter period.