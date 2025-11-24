Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to supply electricity to Kyrgyzstan during winter

According to the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, the talks were attended by Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Ibrayev, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Minister of Water Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Khamrayev, and Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Almaz Jeenaliev.

The parties agreed on the parameters for further water and energy cooperation. Given the challenging situation at the Toktogul Reservoir, the meeting participants decided to support each other with mutual electricity supplies and coordinate joint efforts to successfully navigate the heating season and prepare for the upcoming growing season.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan confirmed their readiness to supply electricity to Kyrgyzstan during the autumn and winter. This will allow the Kyrgyz side to reduce its winter electricity generation and accumulate water in the Toktogul Reservoir. The accumulated water will be sent to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan during the growing season to ensure stable irrigation of agricultural lands in the southern regions. Furthermore, an agreement was reached to take joint measures to reduce consumption and conserve energy in the region.

The negotiators emphasized that this joint work is being conducted in the spirit of good neighborliness and is aimed at strengthening energy security and stability throughout Central Asia. The Uzbek side also confirmed its readiness to provide technical conditions for transit, supply, and balancing of the energy system.

Following the meeting, a trilateral protocol was signed legally establishing the volumes of winter electricity supplies and water accumulation for the 2026 growing season.

Earlier Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan and South Korea focus on cascade hydroelectric power project development.