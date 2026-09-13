Uzbekistan to hold International Tourism Fair

The event is recognized as one of the region’s most important platforms for the tourism industry.

The fair has been organized annually since 1994–1995, with official support from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for over 30 years.

TITF has grown into the region’s premier business hub, attracting tour operators, government officials, international organizations, and industry leaders.

Photo credit: UzA

Past editions have seen remarkable results: one fair recorded 15,000 business negotiations and 9,000 cooperation agreements, while the 2022 exhibition drew 11,000 visitors and 300 companies, resulting in 7,000 contracts.

Following a tender in April 2026, Iteca Exhibitions was selected to organize the fair.

Iteca, celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025, manages 22 annual international exhibitions and five major forums across sectors such as textiles, oil and gas, and energy.

Hosting TITF 2026 is seen as a strategic step to strengthen Uzbekistan’s global tourism profile.

Forums and panel discussions with leading experts, presentations showcasing Uzbekistan’s regional tourism potential, B2B meetings and contract negotiations, exhibitions of handicrafts and culinary showcases of national cuisine will be held as part of the event.

Notably, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are intensifying cooperation in tourism, as it was highlighted at a forum in Astana dedicated to joint development of the sector.