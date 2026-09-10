Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan expand joint tourism

Last year, Kazakhstan welcomed over 5 million visitors from Uzbekistan, while 2.6 million Kazakh tourists traveled to Tashkent and Bukhara. More than 50 scheduled flights now operate weekly between the two countries, with six new direct routes added in the past year.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / Jibek Joly TV

Uzbek Ambassador to Kazakhstan Bakhtiyor Ibragimov stressed that tourism is a key driver of both economies.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / Jibek Joly TV

"Kazakhstan ranks second as a source of tourists to Uzbekistan, after Kyrgyzstan. For both nations, this sector is one of the key drivers of the national economy. That is why the development and support of tourism remain a priority for the governments of the two states. In addition, it is important to note the rich cultural and historical heritage of our peoples," he said.

Participants also discussed the development of pilgrimage tourism, covering historic and sacred sites. Tour operators and business representatives presented new tourism products and joint projects, with special emphasis placed on medical tourism.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / Jibek Joly TV

According to Raisa Ibragimova, deputy director of a sanatorium network, 98% of visitors to Uzbekistan’s top four health resorts are Kazakh citizens. She emphasized that the forum provides an opportunity to deepen cooperation and exchange expertise in this field.

The event served as a platform for new business contacts, with both sides pledging to broaden destinations, develop innovative tourism products, and strengthen collaboration in medical tourism.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kazakh capital plans to spend 320 million tenge on tourism development.