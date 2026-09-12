Uzbekistan to hold inaugural Central Asian Student Sport Forum

The event, as part of the visit of President of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Leonz Eder to Uzbekistan, aims to promote Uzbekistan’s experience in advancing university sports internationally, discuss current issues in this area, and strengthen cooperation among the Central Asian countries.

FISU leadership and representatives of the university sports federations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan will attend the event.

Participants will exchange views on modern approaches to promoting student sports, current challenges, and prospects for further cooperation.

In addition, the FISU President will take part in the opening ceremony of the Five Initiatives Olympiad.

To note, Almaty to host X Winter Asian Games in 2029.