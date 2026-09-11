Almaty to host X Winter Asian Games in 2029

He said over 30 specialized institutions are currently working in this field.

Recently, the University of National Sports has opened in Astana, which is expected to play a decisive role in training professionals.

The Center for National and Equestrian Sports is already operating successfully.

The Head of State emphasized annually, Kazakhstan hosts more than 1,000 competitions in qazaq kuresi, togyzkumalak, assyk atu, kokpar, baige, and other traditional sports.

He highlighted national sports have been legally equated to Olympic disciplines, raising their status and recognition.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Kazakhstan’s rising sports prestige, citing Elena Rybakina becoming World No.1 in the WTA Singles Rankings.

He noted that recent successes are the result of systematic government work, but stressed that many tasks remain ahead.

The Head of State said Kazakhstan hosts major international events. This year, the Games of the Future in Astana combined traditional sports with digital technologies.

In 2027, Astana will host seven world championships. In 2029, the X Winter Asian Games will take place in Almaty.

In conclusion, the President stressed all these tournaments should be held at the highest level.

It was earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated athletes and coaches on their successful performance at the VI World Nomad Games and presented awards to the competition’s winners and medalists.