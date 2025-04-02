Uzbekistan to establish National Energy Efficiency Agency

The National Energy Efficiency Agency will be established under the Cabinet of Ministers. One of its primary tasks will be to implement a unified state policy on energy efficiency, as well as develop and regulate incentive and enforcement measures in this field.

Starting from July 1, the Agency will provide subsidies to cover the costs of conducting energy audits of residential buildings, as well as 20% of the cost of solar panels and solar collectors, and 40% of the cost of heat pumps (air, water, and geothermal types), with the total amount not exceeding 50 times the base calculation value (BCV).

By September 1, a digital energy efficiency platform will be launched. In addition, an off-budget Fund for the Promotion and Support of Energy Efficiency will be established. By October 1, green energy efficiency standards for technologies will be introduced for both domestic producers and importers.

As earlier reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to pay a working visit to Uzbekistan on April 3-4 for the first EU-Central Asia summit in Samarkand.