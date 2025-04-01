Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Uzbekistan
16:44, 1 April 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to pay a working visit to Uzbekistan on April 3-4 upon the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The President of Kazakhstan will attend the EU-Central Asia summit as well as hold a number of meetings in Samarkand, reads a statement from Akorda.
As earlier reported, Uzbekistan's Samarkand is to host the 1st EU-Central Asia summit in April.