    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Uzbekistan

    16:44, 1 April 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to pay a working visit to Uzbekistan on April 3-4 upon the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President of Kazakhstan will attend the EU-Central Asia summit as well as hold a number of meetings in Samarkand, reads a statement from Akorda.

    As earlier reported, Uzbekistan's Samarkand is to host the 1st EU-Central Asia summit in April.

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan EU Uzbekistan Central Asia
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
