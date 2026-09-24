Uzbekistan to build 1 GW data center complex in Karakalpakstan

The facility will be powered by electricity generated from regional renewable energy sources. As part of the project, authorities plan to construct a new 500/220 kV substation and an additional 220 kV transmission line.

The infrastructure will connect the data centers to wind power plants with a combined capacity of 3.3 GW, while ensuring that electricity supplies for households and economic sectors are not affected.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2027. The data center complex is expected to reach its full capacity in the second half of 2028.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan held the 3rd round of talks on the Kambar-Ata-1 HPP project.