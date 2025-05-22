Uzbekistan to allow short-term entry for Kazakh nationals using ID cards

As per the document signed on May 15 and aimed at sharp increase of foreign tourist flow, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev entrusts the Foreign Ministry with developing a proposition on initiating and completing talks on introduction of 30-day visa-free regime for the U.S. nationals and simplification of visa requirements for Uzbek nationals travelling to the U.S.

The Uzbek side also plans to permit short-term entry for the nationals of Kazakhstan, Russia and Azerbaijan using ID cards as well as the so called “kinder passports” for children aged under 16. The duration of stay in the country shall not exceed 30 days.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan introduces 30-day visa-free regime for the nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman starting June 1.