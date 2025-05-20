Uzbekistan introduces 30-day visa-free stay for citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman

An appropriate decree was signed by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to the document, the country aims to attract up to 15.8 million foreign tourists by the end of the year, and to raise export of services to travelers to 4 billion US dollars.

The Uzbek side also intends to increase the number of domestic travellers to 40 million, with the launch of 378 new tour operators.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan launched a large-scale children’s tourism development program. Up to 1 million schoolchildren will have an opportunity to travel throughout the country every year.