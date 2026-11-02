Uzbekistan takes center stage at Astana forum with bold child protection strategy

Children’s rights commissioners from Central Asian countries, China, and Japan attended the event. Representatives of the European Network of Ombudspersons for Children (ENOC), UNICEF, and the OSCE, as well as Najat Maalla M’jid, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General on Violence Against Children, also took part in the event.

At the forum, participants discussed national strategies to ensure children’s rights, improve child protection mechanisms, and strengthen international cooperation.

Photo credit: UzA

The forum focused on creating equal opportunities for children, fostering an inclusive environment, protecting them from threats in the digital space, and ensuring their mental well-being.

At the plenary session, Children’s Ombudsperson Surayyo Rakhmonova spoke about Uzbekistan’s experience in ensuring children’s best interests.

According to her, this is a long-term strategic task of the state. Over the past five years, Uzbekistan has adopted basic laws on children’s rights, established specialized bodies, and introduced new forms of social protection for children.

During the forum, international organizations noted Uzbekistan’s national experience in protecting children’s rights and its firm stance in this direction. Participants exchanged views on studying best practices, improving mechanisms for protecting children’s rights and legitimate interests, and strengthening interdepartmental cooperation.

During the forum, the participants met with the Chairperson of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Elvira Azimova.

During the meeting, the participants were briefed on the constitutional reforms implemented in Kazakhstan and their significance in state and public life, as well as the new constitutional norms aimed at guaranteeing children’s rights and freedoms.

The discussion covered the initiatives aimed at the best interests of children considered in the Constitutional Court’s practice, along with the substance of the adopted resolutions. The participants also exchanged views on the national experience of Central Asian countries in constitutional justice.

Earlier, it was reported that Vice President Erlan Karin had met with UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Violence Against Children Najat Maalla M’jid.