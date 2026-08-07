Uzbekistan, South Korea discuss mining and geology collaboration

The partnership established with South Korea contributes to bringing this sphere to a new stage.

The First Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology, Feruza Khamidova, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Uzbekistan, Won Do Yeon, and Kang Sang-jin, Head of the Uzbekistan Representative Office of the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM).

The parties exchanged views on expanding cooperation in mining and geology, implementing promising projects, and introducing best practices and technologies.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Kazakhstan and South Korea are expanding their strategic partnership in critical minerals, with plans to launch a joint research center dedicated to rare and rare-earth metals.