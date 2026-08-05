Kazakhstan, South Korea expand cooperation on rare metals

The initiative was discussed during the international workshop “Strategic Industrial Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea in the Production of Rare Metals,” held at Satbayev University. The event brought together government officials, leading research institutions and mining companies from both countries.

Addressing participants via video link, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Science and Higher Education, Sayasat Nurbek, highlighted the growing importance of critical minerals in the global economy. He said Kazakhstan aims to expand deep processing of mineral resources, adopt advanced technologies and increase production of high-value-added products.

This is a very important project for our ministry because it enables our mining companies not only to supply raw materials, but also to work with leading scientific and industrial institutions of the Republic of Korea to develop new technologies, improve mineral processing methods and facilitate technology transfer, Nurbek said.

Kyoung-Tae Park, Managing Director of the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH) and Director of the Korea National Rare Metals Center (KORAM), said long-term cooperation would require combining the scientific and industrial capabilities of both countries while ensuring stable access to rare and rare earth metal resources for research, technology development and commercialization.

During the workshop, participants proposed establishing an International Center for Rare and Rare Earth Metals at the Institute of Metallurgy and Ore Beneficiation of Satbayev University. Representatives of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education, KITECH, KORAM and the institute agreed on the final organizational and technical arrangements needed to launch the project.

According to the ministry, the new center will serve as an international platform for joint fundamental and applied research, technology transfer, specialist training, development of advanced laboratory infrastructure and pilot industrial projects related to rare and rare earth metals.

Officials said the initiative is expected to strengthen Kazakhstan’s technological capabilities, promote deeper processing of mineral resources and enhance the country's position in global critical mineral value chains.

Summing up the event, Bagdaulet Kenzhaliyev, Director General of the Institute of Metallurgy and Ore Beneficiation, said combining the scientific expertise of Kazakhstan and South Korea would create new opportunities for large-scale research projects, workforce development and the introduction of innovative technologies in the mining and metallurgical sector.

The participants concluded that the creation of the international center would mark an important step in strengthening scientific and industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Korea while supporting research commercialization and the adoption of advanced technologies.

Earlier, Qazinform reported first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit preparations had been discussed in Astana.