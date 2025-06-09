EN
    Uzbekistan, Slovakia establish strategic partnership

    21:32, 9 June 2025

    Following the talks held in Tashkent, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, signed a Joint Declaration on establishing a strategic partnership, UzA reported.

    Photo credit: Uzbek President’s office

    In the presence of the two leaders, a ceremony was also held to exchange several bilateral agreements, including:

    – on training diplomatic personnel;

    – on cooperation in agriculture;

    – on cooperation in standardization, metrology, and conformity assessment of goods;

    – on interaction in energy market regulation;

    – Cooperation Program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2025-2026;

    – Cooperation Program in standardization for 2025-2026.

    Earlier it was reported that the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico is set to pay an official visit to Kazakh capital Astana on June 10-11, 2025.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
