Uzbekistan, Slovakia establish strategic partnership

In the presence of the two leaders, a ceremony was also held to exchange several bilateral agreements, including:

– on training diplomatic personnel;

– on cooperation in agriculture;

– on cooperation in standardization, metrology, and conformity assessment of goods;

– on interaction in energy market regulation;

– Cooperation Program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2025-2026;

– Cooperation Program in standardization for 2025-2026.

Earlier it was reported that the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico is set to pay an official visit to Kazakh capital Astana on June 10-11, 2025.