Uzbekistan, Slovakia establish strategic partnership
Following the talks held in Tashkent, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, signed a Joint Declaration on establishing a strategic partnership, UzA reported.
In the presence of the two leaders, a ceremony was also held to exchange several bilateral agreements, including:
– on training diplomatic personnel;
– on cooperation in agriculture;
– on cooperation in standardization, metrology, and conformity assessment of goods;
– on interaction in energy market regulation;
– Cooperation Program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2025-2026;
– Cooperation Program in standardization for 2025-2026.
Earlier it was reported that the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico is set to pay an official visit to Kazakh capital Astana on June 10-11, 2025.