Slovak PM Robert Fico to arrive in Astana for official visit
09:16, 9 June 2025
Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico is set to pay an official visit to Kazakh capital Astana on June 10-11, 2025, at the invitation of Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Akorda reports.
The press service of Akorda said in a statement on Monday that the Kazakh President and Slovak Premier are expected to hold talks focusing on prospects for expanding a Kazakh-Slovakian partnership.
As reported earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, on Sunday.