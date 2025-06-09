EN
    Slovak PM Robert Fico to arrive in Astana for official visit

    09:16, 9 June 2025

    Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico is set to pay an official visit to Kazakh capital Astana on June 10-11, 2025, at the invitation of Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Akorda reports. 

    Photo credit: TASS

    The press service of Akorda said in a statement on Monday that the Kazakh President and Slovak Premier are expected to hold talks focusing on prospects for expanding a Kazakh-Slovakian partnership.

    As reported earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, on Sunday. 

