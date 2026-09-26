Uzbekistan showcases its tourism wonders on Tokyo’s famous Shibuya crossing

Videos highlighting Uzbekistan’s tourism opportunities were shown as part of Independence Week in Japan. The project was initiated by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Japan.

The screen showcases Uzbekistan’s unique historical and cultural heritage, ancient cities, modern megacities, architectural and tourist attractions, and travel and recreation opportunities. Special emphasis was placed on the large-scale transformations implemented in recent years and the dynamics of the country’s socio-economic development.

Promoting Uzbekistan’s tourism potential continued beyond the screen area. Fellow compatriots living in this country, Japanese friends, and the Honorary Ambassador of Culture of Uzbekistan, Mashu Komazaki, have organized a flash mob.

The initiative offered an excellent chance to highlight Uzbekistan’s cultural heritage, tourism prospects, and modern growth to the local audience, while also reinforcing cultural and humanitarian connections between the two nations.

Earlier, it was reported that advertising campaign to promote Uzbekistan’s tourism potential had been launched in China’s Guangzhou.