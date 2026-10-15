Uzbekistan set to host International Astronautical Congress in 2028

The city will welcome representatives of space agencies, scientists, engineers, and experts from around the world to discuss the future of space technologies and international cooperation.

Holding the event in Uzbekistan creates new opportunities to strengthen international scientific and technological ties and advance the country’s position in space research.

The next congress will be held in Poznań, Poland, in 2027, with Geneva, Switzerland, hosting the event in 2029, following Samarkand.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the European Film Festival would be held in Tashkent between October 23 and 25, and for the first time, in Urgench on 27 October.