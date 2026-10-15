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    Uzbekistan set to host International Astronautical Congress in 2028

    05:30, 15 October 2026

    In 2028, Samarkand will host the International Astronautical Congress (IAC), one of the world’s largest events devoted to space exploration, UzA reports.

    Uzbekistan set to host International Astronautical Congress in 2028
    Photo credit: UzA

    The city will welcome representatives of space agencies, scientists, engineers, and experts from around the world to discuss the future of space technologies and international cooperation.

    Holding the event in Uzbekistan creates new opportunities to strengthen international scientific and technological ties and advance the country’s position in space research.

    The next congress will be held in Poznań, Poland, in 2027, with Geneva, Switzerland, hosting the event in 2029, following Samarkand.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that the European Film Festival would be held in Tashkent between October 23 and 25, and for the first time, in Urgench on 27 October. 

    Space Space exploration Science and Research Upcoming Events Uzbekistan Central Asia World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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