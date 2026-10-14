Uzbekistan to host European Film Festival

The film festival program includes 11 films featuring thought-provoking dramas and biographical stories, as well as documentaries and animated films.

The films will be screened at the National Palace of Cinematic Arts of Uzbekistan.

Besides, a program of short films for students will be presented on 28 October by the British Council in Uzbekistan in partnership with Uzbekistan State World Languages University.

The embassies of Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Romania and Slovenia, with support from the Alliance Française in Tashkent and the Goethe-Institut, contributed to the festival’s program.

Several films in the program have received national and international film awards.

Since 2013, the festival has been organized annually by the Delegation of the European Union to Uzbekistan in cooperation with the embassies of European countries accredited in Uzbekistan, with the support of the Cinematography Agency.

Noteworthy, Kazakh filmmaker Myrzakhan Zhumakhan won the Best Character award at the Astana AI Film Festival (AAIFF) for his comedy It Was Just a Joke, in which an ordinary prank develops into a serious confrontation.