Uzbekistan set to host First International Islamic Forum

The Islamic Civilization Center states that the prestigious forum will bring together renowned scholars, religious leaders, researchers, statesmen, public figures, and representatives of international organizations from around the world to exchange views on Islamic civilization’s contributions to global development, the scholarly legacy of notable Muslim thinkers, and its relevance today.

The main events of the forum will take place on 7-8 July at the Islamic Civilization Center in Uzbekistan, followed by international conferences in Samarkand and Termez dedicated to the legacies of Imam Bukhari, Imam Maturidi, and Imam Termizi.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, attended the official opening ceremony of a monument to Alisher Navoi, the great son of the Uzbek people, a poet and thinker, in Tbilisi.