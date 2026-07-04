Alisher Navoi monument unveiled in Tbilisi

Navoi’s legacy is shared not only by the Uzbek people but by all of humanity. His works have become a unique encyclopedia of life, inspiring generations and serving as a valuable resource for researchers, literature enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the rich spiritual traditions of the East.

Photo credit: UzA

The unveiling of the monument to Alisher Navoi in Tbilisi marked another significant milestone in the history of cultural ties between Uzbekistan and Georgia. Since ancient times, the peoples of the two countries have been united by trade routes, mutual respect, and an interest in each other’s rich heritage.

The renowned Georgian poet Shota Rustaveli is highly respected in Uzbekistan. One of Tashkent’s main streets is named after him, and a monument to this classic Georgian author stands there. Similarly, this year, a central park in Tbilisi was named after Alisher Navoi.

Photo credit: UzA

In recent years, cultural and humanitarian collaboration between Uzbekistan and Georgia has gained momentum. The Days of Uzbek Culture and Cinema were held in Tbilisi, while the Days of Georgian Culture were held in Tashkent.

Photo credit: UzA

During the ceremony, it was noted that Alisher Navoi is a great figure in world literature whose invaluable works have, for centuries, called on people to embrace humanism, enlightenment, wisdom, and mutual respect.

Confidence was expressed that the monument to Alisher Navoi in Tbilisi would become another vivid symbol of the strengthening ties of friendship between the peoples of Uzbekistan and Georgia.

Photo credit: UzA

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Uzbekistan and Georgia had agreed to strengthen cultural cooperation by expanding collaboration in film, theater, and music as both countries move toward signing a long-term cultural partnership program.