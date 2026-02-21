Uzbekistan, Serbia debate cooperation prospects

According to the Ministry, the parties focused on strengthening economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Serbia, in particular, expanding institutional ties.

During the negotiations, the prospects for increasing the volume of mutual trade, developing investment cooperation, and introducing new technologies were discussed separately.

The importance of realizing the tourism potential of the two countries and promoting joint initiatives in this area was emphasized.

Following the meeting, it was noted that the holding of the Uzbekistan – Serbia Business Forum will serve as an important platform for expanding practical cooperation between the two countries’ businesspeople.

