Uzbekistan and Tajikistan set USD 2 bln trade goal

Expansion of cooperation in trade, investment, energy, industry, agriculture, transport, customs, education, and culture was on the agenda.

Both sides emphasized that consistent policies of the two presidents have accelerated development across all areas of partnership.

By the end of 2025, mutual trade turnover reached 718.3 million US dollars, that is 22.5% more compared to 2024.

The two countries set a strategic goal to raise trade volume to 2 billion US dollars.

The meeting also served as a platform for strengthening dialogue between government agencies and private-sector representatives, aiming to deepen practical cooperation across priority sectors.

Earlier it was reported, the first freight train departs on China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan route.