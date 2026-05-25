Uzbekistan sees rise in foreign exchange turnover in early 2026

Total demand for foreign currency in the domestic market reached $20.4 billion, marking a 24.3% increase compared to the same period in 2025, when the figure stood at $16.4 billion. Of the total demand, around $16 billion came from legal entities, while individuals accounted for $4.4 billion.

Foreign currency supply also rose notably. Overall supply from both legal entities and individuals grew by 33.9%, or nearly $4.6 billion year-on-year, reaching $18 billion. During the first four months of the year, individuals sold $8.2 billion to commercial banks, while businesses sold $9.8 billion.

Despite higher market activity, the national currency remained relatively stable. The Uzbekistan som exchange rate fluctuated between 11,938 and 12,320 per US dollar over the period, ultimately strengthening by 0.6%. Exchange rate volatility averaged 28.5 Uzbekistani soms, or 0.23%.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s National Bank revises foreign exchange rules.