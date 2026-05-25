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    Uzbekistan sees rise in foreign exchange turnover in early 2026

    22:47, 25 May 2026

    Foreign exchange turnover in Uzbekistan increased significantly during January-April, according to the Central Bank, based on an analysis of the country’s financial indicators, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.

    Uzbekistan sees rise in foreign exchange turnover in early 2026
    Photo credit: Kabar

    Total demand for foreign currency in the domestic market reached $20.4 billion, marking a 24.3% increase compared to the same period in 2025, when the figure stood at $16.4 billion. Of the total demand, around $16 billion came from legal entities, while individuals accounted for $4.4 billion.

    Foreign currency supply also rose notably. Overall supply from both legal entities and individuals grew by 33.9%, or nearly $4.6 billion year-on-year, reaching $18 billion. During the first four months of the year, individuals sold $8.2 billion to commercial banks, while businesses sold $9.8 billion.

    Despite higher market activity, the national currency remained relatively stable. The Uzbekistan som exchange rate fluctuated between 11,938 and 12,320 per US dollar over the period, ultimately strengthening by 0.6%. Exchange rate volatility averaged 28.5 Uzbekistani soms, or 0.23%.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s National Bank revises foreign exchange rules. 

    World News Uzbekistan Central Asia Money Foreign exchange reserves Banks
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