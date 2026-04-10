Kazakhstan’s National Bank revises foreign exchange rules

The new rules allow individuals to transfer up to $10,000 (or its equivalent) without opening a bank account.

In addition, banks will be required to report clients’ foreign exchange transactions to the National Bank.

For individuals, transactions of $10,000 and above will be subject to reporting, along with currency purchases or sales from $1,000.

For legal entities, all transactions of $50,000 and above will be reported, as well as all non-cash foreign exchange purchase and sale operations, regardless of their value.

Banks are also required to report any detected breaches of foreign exchange legislation, including those linked to the repatriation of export-import earnings.

Reporting on foreign exchange transactions will be submitted monthly in electronic form.

The changes are expected to strengthen oversight of foreign currency flows and improve transparency in the market.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the National Bank of Kazakhstan announced the launch of collector coins dedicated to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.