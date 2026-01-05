Uzbekistan sees 54% surge in international students in Jan-Nov 2025
37,200 foreign citizens visited Uzbekistan for educational purposes from January to November 2025, according to the National Statistics Committee, UzA reports.
This figure represents a 54.3-percent year-over-year increase.
The number of international students arriving in Uzbekistan during the first 11 months of 2025, broken down by country, is as follows:
India – 16,300
Turkmenistan – 8,900
Tajikistan – 2,700
Pakistan – 1,700
China – 1,400
South Korea – 870
Kyrgyz Republic – 823
Egypt – 737
Philippines – 501
United States – 464
Türkiye – 357
Afghanistan – 291
Jordan – 194
United Kingdom – 179
Russia – 164
South Africa – 155
Iran – 115
Kazakhstan – 113
Bangladesh – 97
Italy – 94.
