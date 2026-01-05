Uzbekistan sees 54% surge in international students in Jan-Nov 2025

This figure represents a 54.3-percent year-over-year increase.

The number of international students arriving in Uzbekistan during the first 11 months of 2025, broken down by country, is as follows:

India – 16,300

Turkmenistan – 8,900

Tajikistan – 2,700

Pakistan – 1,700

China – 1,400

South Korea – 870

Kyrgyz Republic – 823

Egypt – 737

Philippines – 501

United States – 464

Türkiye – 357

Afghanistan – 291

Jordan – 194

United Kingdom – 179

Russia – 164

South Africa – 155

Iran – 115

Kazakhstan – 113

Bangladesh – 97

Italy – 94.

As previously reported, Uzbekistan unveiled a massive tourism campaign across Germany.