    Uzbekistan sees 54% surge in international students in Jan-Nov 2025

    22:39, 5 January 2026

    37,200 foreign citizens visited Uzbekistan for educational purposes from January to November 2025, according to the National Statistics Committee, UzA reports.

    Photo credit: uza.uz

    This figure represents a 54.3-percent year-over-year increase.

    The number of international students arriving in Uzbekistan during the first 11 months of 2025, broken down by country, is as follows:

    India – 16,300

    Turkmenistan – 8,900

    Tajikistan – 2,700

    Pakistan – 1,700

    China – 1,400

    South Korea – 870

    Kyrgyz Republic – 823

    Egypt – 737

    Philippines – 501

    United States – 464

    Türkiye – 357

    Afghanistan – 291

    Jordan – 194

    United Kingdom – 179

    Russia – 164

    South Africa – 155

    Iran – 115

    Kazakhstan – 113

    Bangladesh – 97

    Italy – 94.

    As previously reported, Uzbekistan unveiled a massive tourism campaign across Germany.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
