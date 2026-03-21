Uzbekistan seeks broader EBRD support for infrastructure and digitalization

Khodjaev indicated that the matter was discussed in a meeting with EBRD First Vice President Greg Guyett.

Special attention was given to initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life and bolstering economic resilience. These initiatives include modernizing energy networks, advancing water-saving irrigation systems, the digital transformation of Uzbekistan Railways, and a project to introduce electric buses in the cities of Nukus and Samarkand, Khodjaev noted.

He further emphasized that both parties agreed to accelerate efforts in developing new models for infrastructure financing within special economic zones and to continue discussions on these initiatives at upcoming international platforms.

The EBRD continues to be one of Uzbekistan’s principal strategic partners. Over recent years, the Bank has amassed the largest investment portfolio in Central Asia within Uzbekistan, surpassing $7 billion. In 2025 alone, the value of operations exceeded $1 billion, with 85% of this financing directed toward the private sector.

Earlier, it was reported a delegation representing the Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) visited Uzbekistan from 1 to 6 March 2026, reaffirming the Bank’s strong partnership with the country and its continued support for sustainable, inclusive and competitive growth.