Members of EBRD’s Board of Directors visit Uzbekistan

The delegation included the following Directors and Alternate Directors representing the Bank’s shareholders:

Liliana de Sá Kirchknopf, Host Director for Switzerland, Ukraine, Liechtenstein, Turkmenistan, Serbia, Montenegro and Uzbekistan

Vanessa MacDougall, Director for the United Kingdom

Magnus Rystedt, Director for Sweden, Iceland and Estonia

Maria Shaw‑Barragan, Director for the European Investment Bank

Piotr Szpunar, Director for Poland, Bulgaria and Albania

Marco Zanni, Director for Italy

Mikko Autti, Alternate Director for Norway, Finland, Latvia and Lebanon

Esti Feldman, Alternate Director for Austria, Israel, Cyprus, Malta, Kazakhstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Andrew Smith, Alternate Director for Canada, Morocco, Jordan and Tunisia

José Tavares, Alternate Director for Portugal, Greece, San Marino and India

Konrad von Hoff, Alternate Director for Germany

During the visit, the Board held meetings in Tashkent and Samarkand with senior representatives of the Uzbek authorities, including EBRD Governor Jamshid Khodjaev, as well as meeting representatives of the central bank, international financial institutions, the diplomatic community and key EBRD clients in the banking, renewable energy and general manufacturing sectors as well as the country’s civil society.

Discussions focused on Uzbekistan’s economic outlook, reform priorities and investment opportunities, with particular attention given to the banking sector, renewable energy and general manufacturing. The programme highlighted the importance of strengthening the private sector, enhancing competitiveness and supporting the country’s ongoing transition agenda.

Meetings with financial-sector stakeholders and international partners underlined the value of close coordination in supporting access to finance, fostering private‑sector development and delivering sustainable impact. Engagements with corporate clients provided first‑hand insight into how EBRD investments contribute to productivity, innovation and growth across key sectors of the economy.

The visit underscored the EBRD’s continued commitment to Uzbekistan through policy dialogue, investment and advisory support, reinforcing the Bank’s role as a long‑term partner in the country’s economic transformation.

Since the start of its operations in Uzbekistan, the EBRD has invested more than €5.8 billion in over 200 projects in a wide range of sectors across the country, enhancing competitiveness by strengthening the private sector’s role in the economy, promoting green energy and resource solutions across sectors, and supporting increased regional and international cooperation and integration.

Earlier, it was reported that the EBRD had approved the Green Economy Transition Strategy 2026-30.